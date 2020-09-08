This is how many tickets Toronto's speed cameras issued in their first month of operation

Toronto's new Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras have only been operational for about two months now, but it seems they've already been wildly successful at nabbing some of the city's most reckless drivers.

According to an update from the City, the 50 cameras installed across Toronto's 25 wards issued a total of 22,301 tickets to motorists during their first month of operation — from July 6 to Aug. 5.

Do Automated Speed Enforcement cameras work? How does 22,301 tickets by 50 cameras sound? They do work. #SlowDown and watch your speed. ^gm pic.twitter.com/P61t2PNd4Y — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) September 8, 2020

Within that time, the city says the highest speed detected was 89 km/h on Renforth Drive near Lafferty Street (Ward 2 – Etobicoke Centre), which has a posted speed limit of 40 km/h.

This camera issued the highest fine at $718, and it also handed out the most tickets overall (2,786) — representing 12.5 per cent of all tickets issued within the month.

"According to the data, the number of repeat offenders during the first month of operation was 2,239," notes the city's update.

"The most frequent repeat offender received a total of 12 tickets for speeding at Crow Trail near Bradstone Square (Ward 23 – Scarborough North)."

Our Automated Speed Enforcement cameras issued more than 22,000 tickets during the first month of operation. This data tells a frustrating story but I’m confident it will ultimately show over time a change in behaviour. These cameras are up and running for #BackToSchool. pic.twitter.com/bn44ZXcUcl — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 8, 2020

Tickets issued by ASE cameras include a set fine, which is determined by Schedule D under the Provincial Offences Act, a victim fine surcharge and applicable court costs.

Here's a breakdown of the fines under Schedule D, adjusted by the kilometre to how fast the motorist is driving over the maximum posted speed limit:

1-19 km/hour over the limit ($5.00 charged per kilometre)

20-29 km/hour over the limit ($7.50 charged per kilometre)

30-49 km/hour over the limit ($12.00 charged per kilometre)

Automated Speed Enforcement tickets do not incur any demerit points and do not affect a person's driving record, according to the City.

Once again, no matter where you are in the city – whether or not there is a speed camera watching – please slow down, stay alert and obey the rules of the road. — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 8, 2020

Two cameras have been installed in each ward on local, collector and arterial roads in Community Safety Zones near schools, and they capture and record images of vehicles travelling in excess of the posted speed limit.

"This data tells a frustrating story but I'm confident it will ultimately show over time a change in behaviour. Right now, it does show the need for automated speed enforcement across our city, and particularly near our school communities," said Mayor John Tory in a written statement.

"For those who hate getting a ticket or dislike these cameras, I have some simple advice to avoid getting a ticket, simply follow the posted speed limit. Once again, no matter where you are in the city – whether or not there is a speed camera watching – please slow down, stay alert and obey the rules of the road," he continued.

"This is a very reasonable ask we that we make of our drivers for the safety of our children, especially during these times. We are doing everything we can as a city government to help support families, the schools, school boards and provincial government with back to school and that includes our road safety efforts."