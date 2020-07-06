Speed cameras around Toronto to start issuing tickets today

City
The City of Toronto's Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program will begin to issue tickets and fines to drivers going over the posted speed limit today. Tickets will be issued to the owner of the vehicle, regardless of who is driving the car.

Now that the cameras will officially begin to start charging drivers, here's a breakdown of the fines under Schedule D of the Highway Traffic Act, adjusted by the kilometer to how fast you're driving over the maximum posted speed limit:

  • 1-19 km/hour over the limit ($5.00 charged per kilometre)
  • 20-29 km/hour over the limit ($7.50 charged per kilometre)
  • 30-49 km/hour over the limit ($12.00 charged per kilometre)

Drivers caught going 50 kilometres or more over the maximum limit will be issued an automatic ticket of $588 as well as an additional $130 victim surcharge. They will also be issued a summons to appear before a Justice of the Peace.

Tickets will not impact demerit points for drivers.

"Speed limits are not suggestions, they are the law," Mayor John Tory said in a statement posted to Twitter this morning.

The cameras are located in Community Safety Zones across Toronto as a part of the city's VisionZero project, which aims to make roads safer for vulnerable communities and reduce the number of collision-related fatalities and injuries. 

During the ASE pilot period, roughly 25,000 warning letters were issued to drivers. 

There are a total of 50 cameras installed across the the city's 25 wards  — meaning there are two speed cameras in each ward. The city is currently short one of one newly-installed cameras, however — as someone stole one, a device that weighs around 800 pounds, from an intersection in Parkdale just last week. 

Lead photo by

City of Toronto

