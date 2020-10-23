City
toronto weather

Special weather alert in effect for Toronto ahead of major thunderstorm

Anyone that has yet to get outside and enjoy the summer-like weather in Toronto today should definitely do so, and fast, because Environment Canada just issued a special weather statement for "gusty showers and thunderstorms in many areas this evening."

That's right, Toronto — the sun and heat won't be around for much longer, as major thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the city as well as a brutal cold front that will feel far more seasonal for the end of October. 

According to the Environment Canada alert issued at 1:47 p.m. on Friday, "showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front are forecast to move eastward across the regions this evening."

The federal weather agency said wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected, as are brief torrential downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning. 

Environment Canada says they'll continue to monitor the situation closely, and Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham said in a blog post this afternoon that a brief tornado along the front can't be ruled out. 

While the storm is only supposed to last through the evening, it's expected to usher in much colder temperatures than we've been seeing over the past few days, with below-seasonal, single-digit highs forecasted for the weekend.

A Great Capture

