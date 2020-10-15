Ontario truck driver charged after leaving trail of garbage on highway while impaired

An Ontario truck driver has been charged by police after driving recklessly while impaired on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington this morning — leaving trails of garbage and debris in his tracks.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division, multiple complaints were made this morning of an "erratic Commercial motor vehicle" weaving through lanes in the area.

Multiple traffic complaints received this morning regarding an erratic Commercial motor vehicle on the #QEW wb in #Burlington. #OPP stopped the vehicle, which had already hit the #WalkersLine overpass, and arrested the driver for impairment by drug. Expect delays in area pic.twitter.com/Ga4ulOOuAd — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 15, 2020

Police stopped the driver soon after, but not before he collided with the Walkers Line overpass.

The vehicle was filled with garbage, and the impact of the accident caused it to be spread out all over the road resulting in numerous flat tires and other damage to surrounding vehicles.

There was sheet metal all over the EB lanes, I saw at least 5 vehicles with flat tires. Was reported to *OPP — Robert MacLeod (@Robby_Mac) October 15, 2020

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Debris shattered the drivers side back door window of my car. I managed to pull over safely but was pretty shaken. The shattered glass was all over my grand babies car seat. Thank God it was empty. Thank God it wasn’t my driver window. 😢 — Cathy Williams-Thrun Author (@ThrunAuthor) October 15, 2020

The motorist was arrested on the spot and later charged with impaired operation by drug and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, according to police.

Road closures were in effect this morning while crews cleaned up the mess, and structural engineers are in the process of assessing the damage done to the bridge in the collision.