City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
qew accident

Ontario truck driver charged after leaving trail of garbage on highway while impaired

City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An Ontario truck driver has been charged by police after driving recklessly while impaired on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington this morning — leaving trails of garbage and debris in his tracks.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division, multiple complaints were made this morning of an "erratic Commercial motor vehicle" weaving through lanes in the area.

Police stopped the driver soon after, but not before he collided with the Walkers Line overpass. 

The vehicle was filled with garbage, and the impact of the accident caused it to be spread out all over the road resulting in numerous flat tires and other damage to surrounding vehicles.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The motorist was arrested on the spot and later charged with impaired operation by drug and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, according to police

Road closures were in effect this morning while crews cleaned up the mess, and structural engineers are in the process of assessing the damage done to the bridge in the collision.

Lead photo by

OPP Highway Safety Division

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto tenants say landlord is trying to renovict them and warn others not to rent there

Toronto police just solved the 36-year-old cold case of Christine Jessop

Ontario truck driver charged after leaving trail of garbage on highway while impaired

Toronto residents push back against rising condo fees and electricity rates

Here's what a new bridge to the Toronto Islands could look like

This may be the most Toronto version of the skateboarding Fleetwood Mac video

Toronto is shutting down a major road this weekend

There's now a new tool to track overcrowding on the TTC