Free WiFi now available on all GO buses and some trains

The Ontario government has announced that free WiFi is available on select GO Transit vehicles starting today, making good on a promise that was originally made just over one year ago.

According to the province, all GO buses and approximately 50 per cent of GO trains now have publicly accessible free WiFi.

"More than 80 per cent of GO customers named Wi-Fi as their most desired amenity, and our government is committed to make life easier for the people of Ontario by keeping commuters connected throughout their journey," said Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney in a statement.

"This initiative will make an important difference as it will help people work more efficiently, finish school projects or get important news and updates from family and friends."

When boarding a participating GO Transit vehicle, riders will gain access to GO Wi-Fi Plus, a portal that offers free WiFi as well as a variety of entertainment content including TV shows, audiobooks, e-books, music, podcasts and more.

Customers will be able to use 10 MB of data per trip for a four-hour period, and riders signing in with registered Presto accounts will receive even more data — at 50 MB per trip.

While only about half of GO trains are currently equipped to provide this service, Metrolinx has signed an agreement with a company called Icomera to connect all 1,399 GO buses and trains to WiFi, and full rollout on GO trains is expected to be completed in early 2021.

"With hundreds of entertainment options to choose from, GO Wi-Fi Plus is more than just Wi-Fi, and will make the onboard experience even more convenient and enjoyable for customers," said Metrolinx President and CEO Phil Verster in a statement.

"We are so excited to bring GO Wi-Fi Plus to our customers on our buses and trains."