How to find out if you may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto grocery store

Cases of COVID-19 are once again spiking in Ontario, hitting the 700 mark on Monday for the first time ever and giving residents pause when it comes performing tasks outside the home.

Public health experts maintain that frequent handwashing, physical distancing, staying home when feeling ill and wearing a mask in situations where staying two metres apart is not possible are the best ways in which we can prevent the spread of the coronavirus (among other simple, common sense measures).

Officials from all three levels of government have furthermore recommended that citizens download the free COVID Alert app, and are now often publishing notices of larger outbreaks and potential exposures.

Some large businesses that serve members of the public — the LCBO, McDonald's and IKEA, for instance — have taken it upon themselves to notify the public of cases among their employees, despite not being legally forced to.

Most major grocery stores in Toronto have followed suit by this point with portals where shoppers can look up newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in workers, complete with dates of potential exposure going back two weeks.

The website for confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Loblaw stores encompasses all grocery brands owned by Loblaw Companies Limited, including No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Zehrs, Loblaws and even Shoppers Drug Mart.

Loblaw is reporting at least one confirmed employee case of COVID-19 at the following GTA locations for the period of time in which a person might still be infected (14 days):

Carlo's No Frills, 6220 Yonge Street, North York

Real Canadian Superstore, 85 Steeles Avenue West, Brampton

Loblaws, 3671 Dundas Street West, Etobicoke

Loblaws, 12 St. Clair Avenue East, Toronto

Tim & Sue's No Frills, 372 Pacific Avenue, Toronto

Loblaws, 2877 Bayview Ave, Toronto

Real Canadian Superstore, 51 Gerry Fitzgerald Drive, Toronto

Rob's No Frills, 2430 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough

The website for confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Metro stores includes Metro, Food Basics and the Metro Distribution Centre.

Metro is reporting at least one confirmed employee case of COVID-19 at the following GTA locations for the period of time in which a person might still be infected (14 days):

Metro Distribution Centre, 170 The West Mall, Toronto

Metro, 16 William Kitchen Road, Scarborough

Vickers Distribution Centre, 25 Vickers Road, Etobicoke

Metro Bathurst & Lawrence, 3090 Bathurst Street, North York

Food Basics Markham, 1220 Castlemore Avenue, Markham

The website for confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Sobeys stores covers Sobeys, FreshCo, Safeway and IGA.

Sobeys is reporting at least one confirmed employee case of COVID-19 at the following GTA locations for the period of time in which a person might still be infected (14 days):

FreshCo, 380 Bovaird Drive East, Brampton

As always, if you're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to a confirmed case as informed by your public health unit, Ontario's Ministry of Health recommend you get tested for the virus.

The City of Toronto has further instructions on what to do if you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, have been exposed to a confirmed case, or believe you may have been exposed based on a public health notice.