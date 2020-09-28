Employee at IKEA store in Toronto confirmed to have COVID-19

An employee at an IKEA Canada location in Toronto has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the company, but the store remains open to the public.

The spokesperson told blogTO that IKEA Canada first learned that an employee at the IKEA North York store had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 24, and their last shift had been on Sept. 20.

"The safety of IKEA co-workers and customers is our top priority and we are taking extensive precautionary measures to reduce any risk of exposure, always following the guidelines of Toronto Public Health" said the spokesperson.

They said the company has identified and notified any workers who may have been in close contact with the individual, and they've also taken the necessary steps to institute compulsory self-isolation in cooperation with health officials.

The spokesperson added that they've followed Toronto Public Health recommendations on notice, and the store has completed an enhanced cleaning of the affected areas in alignment with their established protocols.

In addition to the steps taken following the diagnosis of the employee, IKEA Canada says they'll continue to implement COVID-19 safety measures in all of their stores including physical distancing guidelines, enhanced cleaning protocols, limiting the number of customers, mandatory masks for customers and more.

"We are supporting our co-worker to ensure they have everything they need," said the spokesperson, "and hope for their full recovery soon."