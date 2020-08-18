City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc uber

The TTC might replace less popular bus routes with Uber

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're unfamiliar with the term microtransit, you'll want to add it to your vernacular, because it may just be a part of your TTC commute in the very near future.

In order to receive the COVID-19 relief funding that Ontario has allocated for Toronto's public transit system, the city is being asked to swap out buses on less popular routes with alternatives — which include rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, to be subsidized by the government.

"Asking" in this case means that the province is making the use of such microtransit as an eligibility requirement for further emergency funding.

The city and surrounding area will also have to enter talks with Metrolinx about ways to integrate local transportation with the provincial agency and merge whatever services and structures possible to cut costs long-term as we slowly recover from the health crisis.

And given that the TTC was for months hemorrhaging money as a result of the pandemic and is now slated to receive the bulk of the first round of support — a staggering $404 million out of the $666 million Ontario is granting transit providers across the province this fall — it will have to concede to Doug Ford's terms.

Microtransit options from private transportation companies have been successfully employed in other, more rural parts of the province where running busses consistently for a small number of travelers is found to be extremely cost ineffective.

Officials such as Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca have expressed opposition to the idea, saying in a statement that the premier is "exploiting the pandemic by trying to force local communities to potentially privatize transit.”

Lead photo by

Edward Brain

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Photos from yesterday's storm in Toronto look like they came straight out of the apocalypse

Broadview Hotel in Toronto in fight with employees over COVID-19 layoffs

The TTC might replace less popular bus routes with Uber

Ontario confirms highest number of new COVID-19 cases so far this month

Toronto renters create human blockade to stop eviction enforcement

The history of the moving sidewalk at Spadina subway station

This is what the Toronto Island ferry looks like running at 50% capacity

Woman shuts down major Toronto street by driving wheelchair into traffic