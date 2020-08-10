City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
raccoon crane toronto

Toronto raccoon keeps watch over city from top of construction crane

A rotund raccoon has climbed all the way to the top of a construction crane in downtown Toronto, video evidence of which is prompting some jokes, but also a great deal of concern among animal lovers in the city.

Toronto resident Nat Cooper first spotted the adventurous trash panda on a crane at Peter and Adelaide, in the Entertainment District, around 8:30 a.m.

The raccoon was about halfway up the structure, which stands alone in the middle of a site that will eventually be home to a 47-storey-high condo complex by Graywood Developments Ltd.

Within half an hour, the animal had fully ascended the crane.

As of 12:30 p.m. on this very hot Monday, it remains high atop the city.

While the raccoon does not appear to be in any sort of distress, onlookers are calling upon the city to rescue it from its dizzyingly-high perch.

According to 311, Toronto Animal Services is unable to respond to this type of call, as it involves private property.

Calls to Toronto Wildlife Services and Graywood Developments have yet to be returned.

Some on Twitter suggest that the raccoon will climb down on its own, while others are keeping a careful watch to ensure it doesn't fall. From that height, at that weight, it could very well injure someone below on the street — not to mention lose its life.

Given how frequently both raccoons and construction cranes appear in Toronto's news cycle, jokes about how very "Toronto" this happenstance is abound.

So do jokes about overweight nightbois being the cause of recent crane collapses in the city.

This isn't even the first time a raccoon has made headlines for climbing a crane: The same thing happened in 2015 when a raccoon scaled a 700-foot-tall crane.

In that case, the raccoon simply pooped and climbed back down on its own. Let's hope Toronto's latest crane-climber gets safely to the ground as well.

Lead photo by

Nat Cooper

