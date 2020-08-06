Construction crane collapses into downtown Toronto intersection

Another construction crane has collapsed in downtown Toronto, and this time it fell directly into the intersection at Dundas and River Streets.

Police and fire crews were called to the Regent Park intersection shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning after a stationary crane fell onto the roadway, bringing with it several wires and causing a power outage for many within the vicinity.

A crane just toppled over at River and Dundas Street - Toronto, Ontario. pic.twitter.com/fC4zq5LuHp — Patches Michelle (@PatchesMichelle) August 6, 2020

This comes after another crane collapsed at a construction site near Wellington and Simcoe Streets just a few weeks ago.

A crane snapped in half at Dundas and River st. The power is out for a large portion of the area #Toronto pic.twitter.com/uqwBk6UV5W — Andrew (@AndrewWright_TO) August 6, 2020

In a tweet, police said drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area and that the Ministry of Labour would be notified.

Hazard update

River St & Dundas St

-drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area

Ministry of Labour to be notified

^mf — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 6, 2020

Luckily, the area was mostly clear of drivers and pedestrians at the time of the incident and no serious injuries have been reported, though paramedics said they were assessing two bystanders for minor injuries.

So this just happened less than 100 yards from my place. Miracle there were no cars or pedestrians there (it is a streetcar stop and it’s a busy intersection). Huge construction crane in Regent Park. River/Dundas. Toronto pic.twitter.com/lZfEfGbloG — Riley/A Dog's Life (@adogslifeTO) August 6, 2020

Some traffic lights have also reportedly stopped working as a result of the incident, and the intersection is now completely closed to motorists.

So this happened outside my place today. Crane down! Crane Down!. I don't think anyone was in it. #disaster #Toronto pic.twitter.com/WbfmDT0xww — Crackleberry (@GeraldTwo13) August 6, 2020

The cause of the incident is currently unknown.