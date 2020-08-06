City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Construction crane collapses into downtown Toronto intersection

Another construction crane has collapsed in downtown Toronto, and this time it fell directly into the intersection at Dundas and River Streets. 

Police and fire crews were called to the Regent Park intersection shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning after a stationary crane fell onto the roadway, bringing with it several wires and causing a power outage for many within the vicinity.

This comes after another crane collapsed at a construction site near Wellington and Simcoe Streets just a few weeks ago.

In a tweet, police said drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area and that the Ministry of Labour would be notified. 

Luckily, the area was mostly clear of drivers and pedestrians at the time of the incident and no serious injuries have been reported, though paramedics said they were assessing two bystanders for minor injuries.

Some traffic lights have also reportedly stopped working as a result of the incident, and the intersection is now completely closed to motorists.

The cause of the incident is currently unknown.

