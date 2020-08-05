Photos continue to surface showing unsafe crowding on TTC buses

Crowding on TTC buses has been a persistent issue since the beginning of the pandemic and, despite the agency's efforts to curb the issue, it seems it's still ongoing.

More photos surfaced on social media this morning showing a bus filled to the brim with passengers, and the Torontonian who posted it on Twitter pointed out that this will likely only worsen when schools reopen in September and kids, too, must utilize transit.

When asked about the crowding by blogTO, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said there's been a steady increase in ridership across the system since the city began reopening.

He said the TTC has been monitoring these levels and taking action, though solving the problem isn't always possible due to limited resources.

"We monitor ridership on buses in real time and deploy additional service whenever and wherever it is possible," he said.

Green said the agency identified the busiest bus routes and scheduled additional service on them several months ago, and he said they also have additional vehicles available to deploy on an as-needed basis.

But Green said the reality is, physical distancing just isn't always going to be possible on the TTC, especially as ridership continues to increase amid Stage 3.

"We've also been open and honest with our customers that physical distancing is not always going to be possible," he said. "That's why we made mask use mandatory."

It is mandatory to wear a mask or face covering when travelling on the TTC with some exceptions. When correctly worn, masks should cover both the mouth and nose.

Thankfully, photos posted today do show the vast majority of passengers wearing masks, and compliance with the TTC's mandatory face-covering policy is said to be as high as 94 per cent.

Green also acknowledged that the return to school will likely result in increased ridership levels, but he said they're currently working with school boards to identify bell times in order to deploy extra buses at key locations to "minimize crowding as best [they] can."