The TTC is blocking off seats with informative signs to encourage social distancing

The TTC began blocking off seats on buses with duct tape to enable social distancing last week, and now it seems the transit agency has ditched the makeshift option and is officially installing informative signs on seats to keep people apart.

The new signs — which the TTC says are gradually being installed on buses, streetcars and subways — warn that seats are being blocked off for the safety of customers.

"Seat restricted," the signs read. "For your safety, this seat is restricted to support physical distancing between customers."

Photos posted by the TTC Customer Service Twitter account show vehicles where every second seat has been blocked off, making it easier for transit users to maintain the two-metre distance required for proper physical distancing.

To allow safe #physicaldistancing for customers who need to travel on the #TTC, we’ve begun to block off seats on buses, streetcars and subways. For more on how we’re keeping employees and customers safe, visit our website: https://t.co/X1se1AgWbg pic.twitter.com/zrJCC5y3qF — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) April 21, 2020

"The TTC has begun to block off seats on its buses, streetcars and subways to allow customers to continue to practice safe physical distancing while travelling on the TTC," reads a notice posted to the TTC's website Monday about the new seat barriers.

"You may notice caution tape placed over seats, more formal seat coverings and notices will be installed over the coming days."

The TTC has come under fire several times since the pandemic began for safety issues like crowded buses and a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees, but the new seat coverings along with the fact they they've begun distributing masks to vehicle operators are at least partial solutions to the aforementioned problems.