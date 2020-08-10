People in Toronto are getting shamed on social media for not wearing face masks properly

Thanks to COVID-19, face masks have become a standard daily accessory in Canada and worldwide, not only recommended by health officials but also mandated in indoor public settings in cities like Toronto.

And now that people have gotten used to masks and their importance in stifling the spread of the novel coronavirus, they've been chastising those who opt to either completely forego the simple garment, or to don it incorrectly.

Lately, Toronto has been avidly taking to social media to complain about people around them who have not been abiding by acceptable mask etiquette, especially those who are vocally anti-mask.

I work retail and containing my rage at the anti maskers is very difficult. Find myself yelling at people wearing no mask or masks around neck at other stores after containing anger at work. — marnw (@marn_1966) August 5, 2020

Despite masks being ubiquitous nowadays, some are still failing to comply with the new bylaws.

This is a joke! Most of the people are not complying! — Salman ki Bulbul (@RoomanaKhan) August 9, 2020

Of particular concern are workers in customer-facing settings who don't seem to be heeding face covering mandates.

Customers have, as a result, been sharing their experiences across social media like one person who alerted McDonalds that employees at the drive-thru of one of its Toronto locations were not wearing their masks over their noses.

I went to the @McDonaldsCanada drive-thru at 2781 Dufferin Street in Toronto today. Both the order taker and the window server wore their masks under their noses. In the background, I could see a kitchen worker with a mask hanging from their ear. I didn't feel safe eating there. pic.twitter.com/bsDRwjLAAb — Peter G. Reynolds (@peter_reynolds) August 5, 2020

Or one woman, who shared photos of staff Greek grocer Cosmos Agora who were wearing their masks in the same ineffective fashion.

@SalmaZahid15 @Thompson_37 @311Toronto please ask Cosmos Agora to follow safety rules. Cashier gave me attitude when I asked her why bother wearing a mask if under her nose. All staff but 1 wore mask properly. Some none at all. @blogTO #COVIDIDIOTS #toronto #cosmosagora pic.twitter.com/AgtgpZTmUp — Toronto Resident (@SeptemberSafire) August 8, 2020

One man had an even worse experience at his local Home Depot, where he was allegedly told to eff off by a fellow shopper after inquiring where their mask was.

He also noticed that customer service representatives were flouting the newly necessary social custom, and took to Twitter, tagging the brand.

Multiple @HomeDepotCanada staff not wearing any masks. A customer in the aisle I was in had no mask and I asked him why. He told me to fuck off and pointed to the staff without masks.#ManditoryMasks #HomeDepot #FAIL #COVID19 #ONpoli — Jeff Boulton (@JeffBoulton) July 28, 2020

Staff on the TTC have likewise been caught on camera completely maskless while on the job:

As have riders of public transit, a setting everyone by now knows is one of the must crucial ones in which to practice health and safety measures like physical distancing and mask wearing:

If the nurse & doctor who treat the sick & dying can wear it for 12 hour shifts I think you can wear a mask for an hour long bus ride. Cover your nose & mouth https://t.co/9x5krWAr0k — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) August 10, 2020

Essentially, regardless of your personal stance on masks, if you're going to risk the health of those around you and defy face covering directives in and around Toronto, then you can realistically expect someone to publicly call you out on it — whether IRL or online.