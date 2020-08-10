City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
face mask toronto

People in Toronto are getting shamed on social media for not wearing face masks properly

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Thanks to COVID-19, face masks have become a standard daily accessory in Canada and worldwide, not only recommended by health officials but also mandated in indoor public settings in cities like Toronto.

And now that people have gotten used to masks and their importance in stifling the spread of the novel coronavirus, they've been chastising those who opt to either completely forego the simple garment, or to don it incorrectly.

Lately, Toronto has been avidly taking to social media to complain about people around them who have not been abiding by acceptable mask etiquette, especially those who are vocally anti-mask.

Despite masks being ubiquitous nowadays, some are still failing to comply with the new bylaws.

Of particular concern are workers in customer-facing settings who don't seem to be heeding face covering mandates.

Customers have, as a result, been sharing their experiences across social media like one person who alerted McDonalds that employees at the drive-thru of one of its Toronto locations were not wearing their masks over their noses.

Or one woman, who shared photos of staff Greek grocer Cosmos Agora who were wearing their masks in the same ineffective fashion.

One man had an even worse experience at his local Home Depot, where he was allegedly told to eff off by a fellow shopper after inquiring where their mask was.

He also noticed that customer service representatives were flouting the newly necessary social custom, and took to Twitter, tagging the brand.

Staff on the TTC have likewise been caught on camera completely maskless while on the job:

As have riders of public transit, a setting everyone by now knows is one of the must crucial ones in which to practice health and safety measures like physical distancing and mask wearing:

Essentially, regardless of your personal stance on masks, if you're going to risk the health of those around you and defy face covering directives in and around Toronto, then you can realistically expect someone to publicly call you out on it — whether IRL or online.

Lead photo by

Anne Marie Aikins

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto residents question safety of Cherry Beach following chainsaw attack

Five international flights with COVID-19 cases have entered Toronto since start of August

People in Toronto are getting shamed on social media for not wearing face masks properly

Toronto is shutting down the DVP this weekend

Two people with chainsaws arrested after large fight at Cherry Beach in Toronto

Man found stabbed near site of massive party at Toronto bar

Heat warning issued for Toronto as humidex soars above 40 C

Someone has been collecting old postcards of Toronto and these are some of his favourites