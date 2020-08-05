People in Toronto keep moving the quiet street barriers

Toronto has been feeling a lot more forward-thinking and Euro lately thanks to the addition of things like new curbside patios and street space dedicated exclusively to pedestrians and cyclists to help people maintain physical distancing while enjoying the outdoors amid the pandemic.

Though the city's ActiveTO project — for which a slew of popular roads have had temporary barriers positioned to close them to cars (aside from the vehicles of those who live on the streets in question) — has been extremely successful so far, it seems some drivers aren't huge fans of the initiative.

This is exactly how I find them on High Park Ave every evening, and I also put them back each time. The other day a car honked at me for being on the road. I tried to point to the pylon to indicate it was an #ActiveTO street, but they were all on the sidewalk. @311Toronto https://t.co/w9yxEYUJYO — Maytal Kowalski (she/her) ✡️🇮🇱🇨🇦 (@MaytalKowalski) August 5, 2020

People across the city have been sharing photos and accounts of locals going out of their way to move pylons delineating "quiet streets" completely off the roadway so that they can drive through areas meant for community enjoyment.

The #ActiveTO Quiet Street pylons were also moved over to one side of the street on Fulton this morning. It was done so systematically on the whole street that I wonder if it was garbage collectors since it is that day. @311Toronto — Adam Chaleff (@AdamCF) August 5, 2020

It seems that it's been happening in neighbourhoods all over the place, including on Secord Ave between Dawes Road and Eastdale Ave, Fulton Ave between Broadview and Pape, Woodfield Road between Eastern Ave and Walpole Ave, and along High Park Ave between Bloor and Dundas West.

Most of the time the pylons that are supposed to mark the street as a safe space for pedestrians and cyclists have been moved out of the street and are even blocking the sidewalk!! — Will Lamond (@willlamond) August 4, 2020

And, Toronto's new bike lanes have been meeting a similar fate, with motorists actually driving into planters and flattening metal barriers used to block off space for cyclists on major thoroughfares like Bloor Street within days of them being installed.

Between this, the burning & stealing of speed-limit cameras, moving barriers that make cars slow down when entering #ActiveTO slow streets, and mowing down traffic cones and #bikeTO lane dividers… https://t.co/eJe78L9lzO — Spicy Garage (@spicygarage) August 4, 2020

Toronto's non-emergency 311 line has been alerted about numerous instances of quiet street and bike lane separators being tampered with and is investigating, but it is unknown whether the incidents are intentional or accidental.

A whole bunch of separators along the brand new bike lane going up River st. have been completely destroyed. Doesn’t instill much confidence in the infrastructure, or in driver competence. @311Toronto @kristynwongtam #activeto #biketo #topoli #toronto — Karen 🚴🏻‍♀️💨 (@greenspeckfrogs) August 5, 2020

Mayor John Tory has called quiet streets and ActiveTO an "important part of our restart and recovery planning," saying in a release that "by giving people space to practise physical distancing while being outside for activity, we are supporting fundamental health advice while continuing to work to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Residents who have been enjoying the additional space for pedestrians in the city lately seem to agree that the type of people who want to screw with ActiveTO barriers are just one of the reasons why we can't seem to have nice things in this city.