toronto parking enforcement

Toronto is about to start enforcing parking rules again

As the famous proverb goes — all good things must come to an end — and this rings true for Toronto's free pass on parking tickets.

The Toronto Police Services Parking Enforcement unit (TPS Parking) has announced that the city will resume enforcing parking rules regularly.

As the city moves into Phase 2 of reopening and parking permit offices look to reopen soon, the rules will start to go into effect starting this Thursday, July 2.

Change-over parking in areas where parking regulations require a change from one side of the street to the other will be enforced, as will paid on-street parking regulations.

Torontonians will be required to move their vehicles to the permitted side of the street (rather than just about anywhere) and pay for on-street parking where it applies.

Parking enforcement officers will continue to exercise their discretion on other streets and enforcement will only take place when necessary to “ensure the safe flow of traffic.”

For those worried about expired permits — you will be given some time to renew as offices reopen. Fines for expired permits will start to be enforced again later this summer, according to the city. 

Earlier in April, TPS Parking relaxed parking restrictions after calls for them to stop giving out tickets during a time of crisis. While it caused some confusion at the time, TPS posted on social media about what fines have continued and will continue to be enforced.

