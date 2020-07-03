Here's what the weather forecast looks like for the rest of summer in Toronto

The summer weather forecast for Toronto might be essential info since we're in the middle of a brain-melting heatwave. Many of us are probably wondering when it'll end.

The good news is that this exceptionally sweaty spree should end in a couple of days — the city's heat warning ends this Sunday — but it'll be back, says The Weather Network (TWN).

Yes, that means we'll be getting more heatwaves this summer as temperatures rise above normal in the city.

According to the forecaster, all of Canada will see "an abundance of warm weather" for the next few months.

July and August will see "extended periods of hot, sunny, and dry weather" take over Toronto.

It won't be an all-out scorcher, says TWN, thanks to some moments of cool relief.

As for storms, it's a toss-up between southern Ontario seeing a dry summer or a wet one, depending on active storm track shifts in the Great Lakes region.

"Periods of cooler weather will break up the heat at times, and thunderstorms will help to deliver rain, which could be locally excessive."

The Old Farmer's Almanac says the same thing, with thunderstorms predicted from mid-July to the middle of August.