People in Toronto keep incorrectly wearing face masks around their neck and chin

Wearing a face mask in indoor public spaces has been mandatory in Toronto since July 7. But while most residents do appear to be complying with the new bylaw by having a mask on-hand, many don't seem to actually know how to wear it properly.

According to Toronto's Mandatory Mask or Face Covering Bylaw, "the mask or face covering should cover your nose, mouth and chin, without gapping" in order to be effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

But it seems countless Torontonians either missed that detail or simply don't care about it, because people across the city have been spotted wearing masks on their chin, hanging from one ear, or below their nose.

As a result, several bylaw-complying residents have taken to Twitter in recent days to express their frustration about the issue — which is a common occurrence at this point — while attempting to remind residents that wearing a mask in this way actually does more harm than good.

*To the tune of if you’re happy and you know it*

A mask is only effective when worn correctly *clap clap*

A mask is only effective when worn correctly *clap clap*

Don’t wear it under your chin, don’t wear it under your nose

A mask is only effective when worn correctly *clap clap* — Katie Pembleton (@KatiePembleton) July 15, 2020

"Day 1 of Toronto having a mandated by law for mandatory masks: My coworker asked a customer to wear her mask correctly and not on her chin and she responded with 'OMFG ARE YOU SERIOUS, I HAVE THE MASK .. WHERE DOES IT SAY I HAVE TO WEAR IT CORRECTLY,'" wrote one frustrated Twitter user on the day the bylaw came into effect.

"People of Toronto: entering a restaurant or a store with your mask around your chin is not wearing your mask indoors. Why is this so hard for you?!" wrote another.

"Hey Toronto, y'all know that wearing a mask around your chin isn't doing any good right? #MaskUpCanada #Masks4All," wrote yet another exasperated resident.

Humans of Toronto... wearing your mask around your chin is not wearing your mask. — Samantha Fernandez (@samferdd) July 16, 2020

For those of you who simply didn't know the correct way to wear a mask up until now, here are Toronto Public Health's tips for proper use of a face mask or covering:

Do not share your mask with others.

Wash your hands before putting on and after taking off a mask.

Place the mask over your nose, mouth and chin.

Avoid touching your face and mask while using it.

Change your mask as soon as it is moist or dirty.

Do not leave your mask tucked under the chin, hanging from your ear, or on your forehead.

Remove the mask by the ear loops without touching the front of the mask.

Put used mask in a plastic bag or directly in the laundry bin to be washed.

Launder cloth masks with other items using the hot cycle and dryer.

Watch and learn how to choose a face mask or covering. Cloth masks should be comfortable and made of at least two layers of tightly woven fabric. Don’t wear medical masks as they are needed for healthcare workers. Learn more: https://t.co/5yQmhAakph pic.twitter.com/mEdObqie4u — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 19, 2020

Currently, Toronto's mask bylaw carries a set fine of $1,000 for each offence — and some residents are so fed up, they're now asking for those who refuse to wear their mask properly to be subject to the same penalty.