Ontario is still cleaning up the damage from yesterday's vicious storm

Torrential downpours, fierce cracks of lightning, and winds of up to 100 km/h ravaged Southern Ontario on Sunday, causing damage to everything from trees and houses to entire farm estates.

Environment Canada reports that "a line of strong to severe thunderstorms" hit the region yesterday afternoon, at one point prompting Tornado warnings for parts of the GTA and beyond.

Over in Etobicoke right now! 😍 what a beauty #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/g8dn9WFHDU — Ida Hung (@Idahung15) July 19, 2020

While no tornadoes are thought to have touched down in Toronto, researchers from Western University are currently working to confirm two suspected twisters near London, Ont.

Image sent to me from a friend. This was taken from the Arkona area this morning according to my friend. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/fzfuqXRloL — MaryAnn Williams (@Stormymaryann) July 19, 2020

As usual, people from all over the province captured and shared stunning footage of the storm in action.

The skies above Toronto darkened fast around 1 p.m., sending everyone outdoors running inside.

Images of clouds rolling in, shot from afar, suggested that the storm would be an intense one.

What an incredible sight this was. Hope there weren’t too many people caught in the rain and wind. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/S53nFsag3l — Eren Turker (@ErenTurker) July 19, 2020

Thunder and lightning were frequent once the downpour began, making for a scary yet beautiful scene.

And what a downpour it was...

I'm talking sheets of heavy, hard rain — enough of it to impair visibility and make driving dangerous.

Travelling to Wingham today when the storm hit. It was calm and quiet one minute, and then there were large tree branches flying thru the air right in front of our truck! #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/GIdVp7raUY — Kathryn Underwood (@underwood__k) July 20, 2020

Toronto only saw about 9 mm of rain in total, but it came down in just minutes, causing flash floods in some low-lying areas.

Toronto the luxurious! Building thousands of condos in flood plains without any sig infrastructure enhancements or foresight for natural occurrences like rain. The 125 year old CSOs there pump our raw sewage and road debris direct into our Lake. Cc @joe_cressy @GreggLintern 🐟 https://t.co/brDK8eiUM9 — Ms. West (@jacqwest) July 20, 2020

The power went out for nearly 40,000 households across Southern Ontario, according to Hydro One, though it has since been restored to all but roughly 3,000 people.

Power is out in the Annex - branches started flying off this tree just after I filmed this. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/WLz7vL6xwg — Alex Forgay (@AlexForgay) July 19, 2020

Toronto Fire said on Sunday that it had responded to about 16 reports of wires being knocked down between 1 and 1:30 p.m. alone.

Many trees and power lines were downed in Toronto on Sunday, but no injuries have been reported as a result of the storm to date.

Some homes were damaged by flying debris, however.

Still, wide, open areas outside the city got hit far worse in terms of damage. According to Environment Canada, damage was sustained to barns, silos, camper trailers and houses in many parts of Southern Ontario.

Storm damage from my friend in Arthur, ON, which had a tornado warning earlier today. Everyone safe, damage only to property and equipement. “We can rebuild and replace,” he says. A reminder to stay safe and keep these storms seriously. pic.twitter.com/g30jCMQonq — Matt Di Nicolantonio 😷 (@di_nic) July 19, 2020

Cleaning up from the storm will likely take some time for those whose properties were damaged by split trees, fierce wind and flying objects, but they did get a rather pretty sunset out of the ordeal.

This is not coloured wrong! The sky really was this purple tonight. @weathernetwork #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/9uw8ZtB7Gn — Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) July 20, 2020

Ontario also got a much-needed reprieve from the hot and humid weather it had been experiencing — though that same type of weather is expected to return to Toronto within days.