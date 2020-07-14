It could feel like 42 C in Toronto this weekend as stifling heat returns

Enjoy the warm (but not too warm) and perfectly sunny weather outside right now Toronto — the city is set to get soupy, sweaty and gross again within a matter of days.

Meteorologists are predicting a swift return to the oppressively hot conditions of our recent nine-day-long heat wave, which only just broke on Saturday following a few rounds of thunderstorms.

If Environment Canada's forecast is correct, the City of Toronto will fall back under a heat warning by Friday, when temperatures reach the threshold for an official weather alert at 31 C.

Humidity, however, should have it feeling like 38 C. Saturday and Sunday will be even hotter, reaching 33 C and 32 C respectively, according to the federal weather agency.

While EnviroCan doesn't forecast humidity levels that far out, The Weather Network is calling for a "feels like" temperature of 40 C on Saturday, 42 C on Sunday, and 41 C on Monday.

In other words, it's going to be muggy.

"For most people, it's a joy to be able to leave the house in the morning without already feeling like you're stepping into a sauna, and these moderate temperatures that have been in place in Ontario look to continue for a couple more days, with minimal storm risk in the south," writes the Weather Network of this week's forecast.

"Best to soak it up while you can, however, as we are looking at the late week for a surge of uncomfortable temperatures and a return of potential severe storm risk."

The aforementioned thunderstorm risk is highest on Thursday, when humidex values soar close to 40 and prime the region for thunderstorms while a low-pressure system rolls in.

"Though Thursday's surge of temperatures and storm risk will herald the beginning of another hot period, with occasional humidex peaks near 40, it is not expected to be quite as dry as the previous record-tying nine-day hot stretch earlier this month," notes the Weather Network.

At least there's that.