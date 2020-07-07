This is where face masks are now mandatory in Ontario and what you need to know
Masks are now mandatory in many parts on Ontario as cities have enacted bylaws to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Make sure you know what the rules are and what regions and cities have policies in place.
Numerous municipalities have taken matters into their own hands to pass temporary bylaws mandating the public to wear masks in indoor spaces. Among these regions includes:
Many communities are still deliberating in council on whether or not to make masks mandatory but they are still recommended nonetheless:
In communities with mask bylaws, there are specific spaces where it is necessary to wear one. The Government of Ontario recommends wearing a face covering on public transit, at smaller grocery stores or pharmacies and when you’re receiving essential services.
There could be slight differences depending on what city or region you're in, but generally the mandatory mask policy applies to indoor areas only and includes the following types of places:
There are select few spaces where masks will not be mandatory. This includes while driving, while in your own home (unless someone visits), while going for a run or a walk, eating on a restaurant patio, at childcare facilities and workspaces where physical distancing is possible.
For public transit specifically, it is up to operators to decide on how they wish to proceed with mandating masks.
The TTC, for instance, made masks mandatory starting July 2. Certain services, where it is not possible to wear a mask, such as at the dentist, will allow you to temporarily remove it while you are receiving those services.
In Toronto, there will be no fines if people do not wear masks. Mayors of other localities have echoed similar sentiments through passing their bylaws.
Masks are not required for children under the age of two, individuals who have trouble breathing, people who are hearing impaired, those who are unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to put on or remove a mask without assistance, businesses not open to the public, and employees behind a physical barrier.
While they’re useful as an added layer of protection, the Government of Ontario says that face shields cannot be solely worn in public spaces as they do not provide complete protection. Shields need to be accompanied with a face covering.
With all these rules, some may be wondering how masks should be worn. The provincial government provides these recommendations:
They also advise not disposing of face masks in shopping carts or on the ground, but to instead throw them into a lined garbage bin and wash your hands afterward.
Stuart Green
