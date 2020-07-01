Here are all the changes coming to the TTC this week you need to know about

Changes are coming to the TTC this Thursday — including mandatory masks and more payment options.

Earlier this month, the TTC board and members of city council voted in favour of making non-medical masks mandatory for all riders beginning July 2 with the exception of children under the age of two.

They will be handing out one-million masks in the city as part of a one-time mask awareness campaign.

By the end of this week black hand sanitizer dispensers will be available at the main entrance of all subway stations, inside the paid area. Each dispenser will be inspected throughout the day to ensure they are available for people to use.

In addition to the new mask policy, the TTC is reintroducing the option for riders to pay with cash, tokens or TTC tickets. Customers will now be allowed to enter vehicles from both the front and rear doors too.

Changes to riding the TTC effective July 2:

- All door boarding

- Cloth masks/face covering mandatory for customers and staff

- Cash, TTC ticket and token payment returning on buses (paper transfers will be available)

For more information: https://t.co/FQifC9nbQi pic.twitter.com/QaiZKvipVz — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) June 29, 2020

Since April, TTC stations have been equipped with hand sanitizer stations for riders at the main entrances of all subway stations. They were recently included on all streetcars too.

Along with the series of changes, at the beginning of the month, the TTC confirmed that their controversial use of fare inspectors will be returning sometime in mid-July to enforce fare payment as ridership continues to increase while more businesses reopen across the city.