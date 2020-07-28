City
civic holiday ontario

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2020 in Toronto

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2020, also known as Simcoe Day in Ontario, is a bit different than your typical long weekend in Canada. On August 3, many things in the city will remain open but always rememember to plan ahead so your day isn't a total bust.

Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto.

General 
Closed 
  • Banks
  • Mail Delivery 
  • Government offices 
  • Libraries 
Open

civic holiday ontario

Al Premium is one of many grocery stores open on Simcoe Day. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Food 

Restaurants and patios vary by location - call ahead before eating out. Most grocery chains will remain open, although hours will vary by select locations. Check online or call ahead for individual store hours. 

Other select grocers will remain open, with some confirmed locations below:

civic holiday ontario

The bottle shop and beer garden will be open at Black Lab Brewing on the holiday Monday. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Drink 
Open
Closed

civic holiday ontario

The Eaton Centre in Toronto will be open for the holiday Monday. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls 
Open 
Operating with reduced hours 
Closed

civic holiday ontario

The CN Tower will be open for the Civic holiday in Ontario. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions 
Closed 
Open 
