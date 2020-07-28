What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2020 in Toronto
What's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto for 2020, also known as Simcoe Day in Ontario, is a bit different than your typical long weekend in Canada. On August 3, many things in the city will remain open but always rememember to plan ahead so your day isn't a total bust.
Here's what's open and closed on the August civic holiday in Toronto.
Restaurants and patios vary by location - call ahead before eating out. Most grocery chains will remain open, although hours will vary by select locations. Check online or call ahead for individual store hours.
Other select grocers will remain open, with some confirmed locations below:
Hector Vaaquez
