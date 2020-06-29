The towing industry in Ontario is getting a major overhaul after wave of violence

Months after a major investigation revealed corruption that had been plaguing Ontario's towing industry, the province is taking action.

"The Ontario government is establishing a task force to improve provincial oversight of the towing industry," reads a press release.

"The task force will help develop a regulatory model that will increase safety and enforcement, clarify protections for consumers, improve industry standards and consider tougher penalties for violators."

"The government is taking this action in response to concerns raised about incidents of criminal activity and violence in the towing industry."

"The task force will review a number of topics related to the towing industry, which could include provincial oversight of safety, consumer protection, improved industry standards, training and background checks," the release continues.

"[It] may consider opportunities for increased protections for consumers against the first-to-scene unethical business practices, insurance savings through a crackdown on insurance fraud rings or improved consumer choice for payments and repairs."

"The province is also reviewing ways to improve our transportation system by clearing accidents more quickly which would minimize lane reductions and reduce congestion on our highways."

The news comes after police laid hundred of charges last month to over 30 people involved in the industry turf wars that included murders, assaults, arson, threats and property damage.

Four Toronto police officers have been charged with involvement as well, one of which is accused of being "deeply involved" in the corruption ring.

Premier Premier Doug Ford spoke today about the task force today alongside Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney during his daily address, saying he was "deeply concerned with reports of violence and corruption" impacting the industry.

"These turf wars are totally unacceptable. There's no place for that kind of activity in our cities, in our province and along our highways."

"To all the bad actors out there, my message is very clear: the party's over."