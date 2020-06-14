Toronto just got a mini wedding venue and event space in a shipping container

Toronto weddings and events are saved thanks to a new miniature venue in a shipping container that's perfect for gatherings with your 10-person circle.

Located in Stackt Market and called the Love Shack, it's Toronto's first shipping container wedding chapel.

Wedding ceremony packages range in price from $650 to $2,500, although you can also book the space for "photo shoots, meet ups and intimate celebrations."

"Have a Quicky" for $650 and get an hour's use of the space, an officiated ceremony with five to 10 guests, a toast and a Polaroid.

With the "Bang On" package for $1,500, you get use of the space for one to two hours, an officiated ceremony for 10 to 12 guests and refreshments throughout.

With the "Full Monty" for $2,500, you can have up to 15 guests and get everything that comes with the "Bang On" plus flowers and a photographer.

Partners include Rose and Crown Design, Fitzroy Rentals (where all couples who book with Love Shack get 15 per cent off) and Sammy Cakes (providing optional add-on birthday or wedding cakes).

While Ontario is now allowing up to 30 people to attend indoor weddings, the shipping container space appears best-suited for more intimate ceremonies, as the maximum number of guests advertised is 12.

Bookings are now open for July 2020, and early bird pricing is available until July 5.