toronto wedding

Toronto just got a mini wedding venue and event space in a shipping container

Toronto weddings and events are saved thanks to a new miniature venue in a shipping container that's perfect for gatherings with your 10-person circle.

Located in Stackt Market and called the Love Shack, it's Toronto's first shipping container wedding chapel.

Wedding ceremony packages range in price from $650 to $2,500, although you can also book the space for "photo shoots, meet ups and intimate celebrations."

"Have a Quicky" for $650 and get an hour's use of the space, an officiated ceremony with five to 10 guests, a toast and a Polaroid.

With the "Bang On" package for $1,500, you get use of the space for one to two hours, an officiated ceremony for 10 to 12 guests and refreshments throughout. 

With the "Full Monty" for $2,500, you can have up to 15 guests and get everything that comes with the "Bang On" plus flowers and a photographer. 

Partners include Rose and Crown DesignFitzroy Rentals (where all couples who book with Love Shack get 15 per cent off) and Sammy Cakes (providing optional add-on birthday or wedding cakes).

While Ontario is now allowing up to 30 people to attend indoor weddings, the shipping container space appears best-suited for more intimate ceremonies, as the maximum number of guests advertised is 12.

Bookings are now open for July 2020, and early bird pricing is available until July 5.

Lead photo by

Ryan Tir

