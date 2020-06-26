Toronto hotels have started to reopen with temperature checks and contactless services

More and more hotels have begun to reopen with new restrictions and measures as Toronto continues to navigate the pandemic shutdown — and now gradual reopening.

The Bisha Hotel announced that it will be reopening today with new health and safety measures in place, including detailed signage, PPE, staff temperature checks and a contactless experience for guests.

"Upon arrival, all guests will be asked to have a face covering/mask on, prior to entering the hotel, this is for your safety as well as that of our team members," reads a statement from Loews Hotels, which owns Bisha.

"In addition to having signage and instructions throughout the hotel, we have added distance markers, for practicing physical distancing, in the lobby and in other high-traffic areas."

"We have also added Plexiglas shields at the front desk, this way our front office team is able to still interact with you and have that extra protection in place for both the guest and the team member."

Complimentary hand sanitizer has been added as an in-room amenity and ventilation and filtration checks have increased.

"When physical distancing is not possible, for example, in lobbies and other public areas, team members and guests are required to wear face covering/mask," the statement continues.

Enhanced cleaning protocols have been applied to rooms and hand sanitizer stations have been added to front desks, spas, fitness centers, elevator landings, meeting rooms and other high traffic guest areas.

Limited capacity for elevators is in effect and poolside amenities are temporarily suspended. The fitness centre will likely reopen when all other gyms get the green light to do so.

A contactless experience is also available where you can text room service and download an app that lets you turn the TV on and off.

"With housekeeping services being limited, we are happy to provide fresh linens and towels, dropped in a sealed bag right at your guest room door," the statement says.

Not surprisingly, food and beverage areas are also subject to city and provincial restrictions.

As Toronto enters into Stage 2 of reopening this week, restaurant and bar patios are able to reopen but dine-in remains prohibited.

Inside Bisha, its rooftop restaurant KOST will be reopening for patio service.

The Broadview Hotel will also be resuming patio service on its rooftop by reservation, and its beer garden and grill offers walk-in only service. It's set to reopen its hotel on July 2.

The Hazelton is also making good use of its patio before it reopens for hotel service on July 7.

Although many hotels around the city have already reopened, some did not close, like The Drake, and others are functioning with reduced staff and services, while amenities such as spas are not yet permitted to resume operations.