City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Ontario just extended all emergency orders again

The Ontario government says it's extending all emergency orders until July 10. 

The announcement came Saturday following a legislative decision Wednesday to push the Declaration of Emergency, the same day that Toronto entered Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan. 

The restrictions lifted with the implementation of Stage 2 still apply. 

On top of that, the Province says that they're now allowing access to indoor sports and recreational activities facilities, which was previously not allowed under Stage 2. 

"This will enable the facilities to be used by more businesses and organizations to train amateur or professional athletes, or to run certain non-contact amateur or professional athletic competitions," said a Provincial release. 

The extension to July 10 is sooner than originally expected. On June 24, the Province announced that it would extend its emergency orders until July 15, at the earliest

"The government continues to review all these emergency orders to determine when and if it is safe to amend or lift them as restrictions are eased and more places in the province reopen in a safe and measured way." 

