City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ontario confirms fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for fourth consecutive day

Ontario health officials have confirmed fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row. 

As of Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Health is reporting just 190 new cases of the deadly virus within the province.

This marks a slight increase from the 184 new cases reported in the previous day, but it's still a promising update in comparison to the much higher increases we were seeing just weeks ago. 

The 190 new cases represent a slight increase of just 0.6 per cent from the previous report, and a significant number of new recoveries have also been confirmed. 

A total of 353 more recoveries have been reported today, bringing the total number of cases considered to be resolved to 27,784.

Sadly, an additional 12 deaths are being reported today, bringing the province's total death toll to 2,550.

There is also some bad news for those in areas that have been forced to remain in Stage 1 of reopening while the rest of the province progresses, as 81 per cent of today's new cases were reported within the Toronto, Peel and Windsor regions. 

Still, testing levels continue to remain high and effective, with 24,205 tests processed within the province yesterday.

A total of 1,071,429 tests have now been completed in Ontario to date, and a backlog of 21,635 tests remains. 

