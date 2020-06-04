It's going to soon feel like 34 C in Toronto

Those of you still recovering from last week's heat wave should brace yourselves, because it's going to be another scorching hot couple of days in the city of Toronto.

According to The Weather Network, this afternoon is set to see a high of 29 C with plenty of sun beating down on the city accompanied by a few clouds here and there.

And though the high forecasted for tomorrow is a similar 28 C, meteorologists expect it will feel more like 34 C with the humidity.

But the hot weather will bring with it a risk of thunderstorms that will likely cut the heat and bring more comfortable temperatures for the remainder of the weekend and into next week.

Abundant sunshine & mid summer-like temperatures today & Friday; Comfortable humidity today w/ a low risk for an isolated late day thunderstorm; More humid Friday & scattered late day t'storms; Mostly sunny & cooler Saturday (passing shower possible); Sunny & cool Sunday & Monday pic.twitter.com/6og9GAPOdD — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) June 4, 2020

"Friday will remain hot and sticky, but an incoming cold front will wipe out the muggy conditions in the evening. But, ahead of its passage, it could trigger widespread thunderstorms, potentially severe, across the south and in parts of the north, as well," notes a blog post from The Weather Network.

"Temperatures will remain warm and humid, with daytime highs approaching the 30s in the south and parts of the east. The southwest may even hit the 30-degree mark. But this will be the last day of summer-like heat for a few days, as much cooler air filters in behind the front."

The humidity is expected to mostly disappear by Saturday with a high of 23 C forecasted, while Sunday is expected to see an even cooler high of just 18 C.

So if you're someone who thrives in hot summer weather, be sure to soak up some sun before the rain sets in. But don't forget your sunscreen!