This is when dentists will reopen in Ontario and what to expect

When will dentists reopen in Ontario is a question many are wondering as the lockdown continues in the province.

Dental offices are already opening up in Canada's western provinces, but in Ontario, they'll remain closed for the foreseeable future, so better keep flossing.

The Provincial government has yet to make an announcement on when dentists will be allowed to offer their regular services once more.

Amidst PPE shortage concerns, dental offices have already reopened in Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, with British Columbia to follow suit mid-May.

Meanwhile dentists in Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia await news from health officials as to when they can start offering non-emergency services, which include the following:

cosmetic dental procedures, including teeth whitening

routine dental cleanings and preventive therapies

recall examinations and routine radiographs

orthodontic procedures other than those to address acute issues (e.g. pain, infection, trauma)

extraction of asymptomatic teeth

restorative dentistry, including treatment of asymptomatic carious lesions

But that doesn't mean you can't currently get any of these non-essential treatments already — you'd just be putting yourself and others at risk.

According to the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario (RCDSO), there are many dentists still offering non-emergency treatments, despite warnings from health officials and the RCDSO.

"The College sought legal advice and confirmed that we do not have the legal authority to close dental offices... we are limited to “strongly recommending” that all dental offices close."

With the novel virus predominantly being spread through respiratory droplets, those in the dentistry practice and anyone seeking their care are particularly at risk of infection.

Currently, dentists in Ontario should only be offering emergency services, which are for the following:

Trauma, such as an injury to the mouth and face

Severe infection, such as an abscess or swelling, especially if compromising the patient's airway

Bleeding that continues for a long time

Dental pain that can’t be managed by over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol or Advil

The RCDSO has compiled a list of dental practices offering emergency services across Ontario.

Like all other retailers, services, and businesses when they reopen in Ontario, dentists and healthcare workers will continue to uphold the same precautionary measures like wearing PPE like gloves, protective eyewear and clothing, masks, and wash their hands accordingly.

In the meantime, make sure to call your dentist so they can arrange a passive screening, and don't try to schedule a teeth whitening session just yet.