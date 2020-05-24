City
Trinity Bellwoods Park

Toronto taxi company says it doesn't want to give rides to people at Trinity Bellwoods Park

Trinity Bellwoods Park was such a mess this weekend that one Toronto taxi company asked that people not contact them for rides from there.

Beck Taxi tweeted out yesterday, "Please don't contact us for a ride home if you've spent the day at Trinity Bellwoods Park ignoring physical distancing rules."

"Last night we respectfully requested that people who had been ignoring social distancing regulations at Trinity Bellwoods Park not request a ride home with vulnerable taxi drivers through Beck," Beck Taxi said in a statement.

"This is in line with our messaging since the pandemic started - we are introducing initiatives to reduce the spread as everyone and every company should be."

Indeed, the Beck Taxi has been actively addressing the current pandemic through social media and various initiatives, including offering a grocery delivery program and encouraging people to take part in ActiveTO.

"We are talking about the health and safety of our community which includes taxi drivers and passengers who are accessing our service as a means for safe transportation," states Beck Taxi.

"Taxi drivers working with Beck and the people who ride in Beck vehicles are at risk when they are working or going outside of their homes," says Kristine Hubbard, Operations Manager. 

"We will continue with our messaging as time goes on as it relates to doing our part to encourage safe behaviour on behalf of our company and our City."

