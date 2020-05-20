Toronto is expanding road closures this weekend to give pedestrians even more space

Toronto is expected to see even more beautiful weather this coming weekend as we get closer to the start of summer, and the city is once again set to close several major streets to cars in order to give pedestrians and cyclists the space they need to enjoy the outdoors while practicing physical distancing.

This is the second weekend in a row that the city is shutting down major streets to cars as a part of the new ActiveTO program, and the first time around was most definitely a hit.

Now the city has announced which streets in particular will be closed this weekend, and it's an even bigger stretch of space than last time.

Mayor John Tory announced today that the City of Toronto will expand its ActiveTO major road closures footprint this weekend to provide residents with more space to physically distance while outdoors and getting exercise, while helping stop the spread of COVID-19. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 20, 2020

Here are the three major road closures planned for this weekend:

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road. The eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West (exit #146) will also be closed.

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) from Coxwell Avenue to just south of Woodbine Avenue (Kew Beach Avenue).

Bayview Avenue from Mill Street to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue.

These roads will be closed to all vehicular traffic from from Saturday, May 23 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, May 24 at 11 p.m.

Motorists who normally travel these roads on weekends should plan alternate routes. Those expecting to use the major road closures to cycle, run or walk should access them by bike or as a pedestrian, since nearby parking is limited and site parking is not provided. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 20, 2020

"Major road closures are installed adjacent to City trails to make space for people, alleviate weekend and holiday crowding, and ensure there is room to be physically active and support physical distancing," reads a City news release. "These closures will happen on a trial basis and staff will monitor nearby routes and adjust the closures as necessary."

In addition to major weekend and holiday road closures, Toronto is also creating 57 kilometres of "quiet streets" across the city as a part of ActiveTO.

These are neighbourhood streets where traffic calming measures, such as signage and temporary barricades, are placed at intersections to encourage slow, local vehicle access only so that the roadway can be a shared space that also welcomes people who walk, run and bike.

Many have already been installed throughout Toronto, and the city says work on installing and planning them is continuing.

"What we experienced on Victoria Day long weekend was a quick start and common-sense response to areas where there has typically been bike and pedestrian congestion on weekends as the weather gets warmer," said Mayor John Tory in the City's release.

"I am pleased people were able to get outdoors and enjoy the space and be active while keeping their distance from others. The vast majority of Toronto residents have been carefully following public health advice during the COVID-19 pandemic and ActiveTO allows people to enjoy some much-needed time outdoors."