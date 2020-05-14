Toronto stores show off new signs announcing distance-friendly service

Toronto businesses in one neighbourhood now have new signs showing they're open for distance-friendly service now that spots with streetside entrances are allowed to do curbside pickup.

The Waterfront BIA has been distributing colourful stickers in the shape of arrows that point toward the entrances of open businesses.

They read "We are open for distance-friendly service" and are already placed outside businesses like Cafe Locale and Dream Cyclery.

They're not the first BIA to do such a thing. A similar initiative has taken place in Riverside where signs have been distributed to show the level businesses are operating at, whether it's online only or open for curbside pickup.