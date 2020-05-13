30 stores now open for curbside pickup in Toronto

Stores doing curbside pickup in Toronto are finally able to sell their wares to customers after weeks of closure, as long as they have a street entrance.

Though many non-essential stores have been doing curbside pickup for weeks, some are just hopping on the train. We can't head into the physical stores to peruse their products just yet, but we can still make purchases over the phone or online, and scoop them up right outside the shop.

Here are some stores in Toronto now doing curbside pickup.

Fashion

The Toronto outpost of this shoe store is now doing curbside pickup from its West Queen West shop from Tuesdays to Sundays.

Head to this Koreatown shop to pick up your online purchase of cozy clothing and jewellery.

The sneaker fix is now available through ordering online. Follow the instructions for your curbside pickups at either Spadina or Roncesvalles stores.

This staple vintage shop is offering curbside pick-up from online orders at their upstairs location on Queen West.

Kensington Market's shoe store is open Wednesdays and Fridays for scheduled curbside pickups and for their Sole Express repair services.

Shop vintage pieces online and arrange for a pickup from this shop on Kensington Avenue.

You can get your luxury consignment fix at this store near Osgoode station. You can arrange a time to pick up your collectibles from noon to 5 p.m. daily.

Peruse Maryam Nassir Zadeh dresses and Franca bows online, then pick-up your order from this shop by Queen and Dufferin.

We may not be able to head to the beach anytime soon but this Carlaw Avenue shop has re-opened for curbside pickups of online orders (and their coffee shop for takeout) except on Mondays.

Pick up the latest fashion from either locations of this womenswear store. Their Dundas West location is closed Monday while their shop on Queen St. is open seven days a week.

This Canadian fashion brand is doing free curbside pickups of clothing and fabric by the yard at their store on Queen Street.

Pick up your online orders of stylish vintage accessories and clothes curbside from this store by Lansdowne station on Fridays between noon and 5 p.m.

This menswear store in the Junction is now offering curbside pickup by appointment.

Choose the curbside option when you shop online from this Roncesvalles store and they'll e-mail you to arrange a date and time for pick up.

Lifestyle and gift stores

Kensington Market's popular destination for custom screen printing is doing contact-free curbside pickups.

Curbside pickup is now available on reduced hours. Just order online and drop by the store between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

Shop goods by a rotating list of Canadian artists from this Leslieville store, which is now offering contactless pickup.

Gift cards, knick knacks and highly necessary yet unnecessary trinkets are available for pick up from this Queen West store.

Arts and supply stores

Head to either Queen West or Dundas West to pick up your order, just call or e-mail. They'll tell you when your order is ready and deliver it to your car when you phone in.

Expand your spiritual consciousness during quarantine with some spiritual art from this Kensington art store between Wednesdays and Sundays.

Pick up paints, canvasses, and other art necessities from this mini chain's multiple locations. Schedule your appointment between Monday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Head to a location of this craft store near you, most of which are now offering curbside pick up until 6 p.m. Wait for an e-mail and call the number when you arrive to have your order brought out to you.

Music and book stores

This Chinatown store has re-opened and is now offering its stock of vinyls, DVDs, and CDs for curbside pickup on all online orders.

Shop the latest vinyls and pick them up from this record store's new Danforth location.

Tell the vintage vinyl lovers and disco DJs: this Chinatown staple is back offering curbside pick-ups from noon to 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday.

Home and Design Stores

Lower Ossington's vintage furniture store will hold your rustic sofas and stylish lamps in-store until you're ready to pick them up.

You've probably overused your coffee gear at this point, but this espresso equipment store on Dufferin has you covered with curbside pick-ups from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This antique furniture shop in the Junction is now scheduling curbside pickups of their salvaged wares.

Shop all your house necessities from office gear to rugs from this Junction decor store (they also offer a custom hand sanitizer), now open for curbside pick-up.