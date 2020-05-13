Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
curbside pickup toronto

30 stores now open for curbside pickup in Toronto

Stores doing curbside pickup in Toronto are finally able to sell their wares to customers after weeks of closure, as long as they have a street entrance.

Though many non-essential stores have been doing curbside pickup for weeks, some are just hopping on the train. We can't head into the physical stores to peruse their products just yet, but we can still make purchases over the phone or online, and scoop them up right outside the shop. 

Here are some stores in Toronto now doing curbside pickup. 

Fashion
Gravity Pope

The Toronto outpost of this shoe store is now doing curbside pickup from its West Queen West shop from Tuesdays to Sundays. 

Risque Clothing

Head to this Koreatown shop to pick up your online purchase of cozy clothing and jewellery.

Livestock

The sneaker fix is now available through ordering online. Follow the instructions for your curbside pickups at either Spadina or Roncesvalles stores.

Black Market

This staple vintage shop is offering curbside pick-up from online orders at their upstairs location on Queen West. 

Sole Survivor 

Kensington Market's shoe store is open Wednesdays and Fridays for scheduled curbside pickups and for their Sole Express repair services.

SubRosa Vintage

Shop vintage pieces online and arrange for a pickup from this shop on Kensington Avenue. 

OD Toronto

You can get your luxury consignment fix at this store near Osgoode station. You can arrange a time to pick up your collectibles from noon to 5 p.m. daily.

100% Silk

Peruse Maryam Nassir Zadeh dresses and Franca bows online, then pick-up your order from this shop by Queen and Dufferin. 

Surf the Greats

We may not be able to head to the beach anytime soon but this Carlaw Avenue shop has re-opened for curbside pickups of online orders (and their coffee shop for takeout) except on Mondays.

Nevada Rose

Pick up the latest fashion from either locations of this womenswear store. Their Dundas West location is closed Monday while their shop on Queen St. is open seven days a week. 

18 Waits

This Canadian fashion brand is doing free curbside pickups of clothing and fabric by the yard at their store on Queen Street. 

96 Tears Vintage

Pick up your online orders of stylish vintage accessories and clothes curbside from this store by Lansdowne station on Fridays between noon and 5 p.m. 

Latre

This menswear store in the Junction is now offering curbside pickup by appointment. 

Muttonhead

Choose the curbside option when you shop online from this Roncesvalles store and they'll e-mail you to arrange a date and time for pick up.

Lifestyle and gift stores
Kid Icarus

Kensington Market's popular destination for custom screen printing is doing contact-free curbside pickups.

Common People 

Curbside pickup is now available on reduced hours. Just order online and drop by the store between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily. 

Arts On Queen

Shop goods by a rotating list of Canadian artists from this Leslieville store, which is now offering contactless pickup.

Outer Layer

Gift cards, knick knacks and highly necessary yet unnecessary trinkets are available for pick up from this Queen West store. 

Arts and supply stores
Curry's

Head to either Queen West or Dundas West to pick up your order, just call or e-mail. They'll tell you when your order is ready and deliver it to your car when you phone in. 

Orbital Arts Gallery

Expand your spiritual consciousness during quarantine with some spiritual art from this Kensington art store between Wednesdays and Sundays.

Above Ground Art Supplies

Pick up paints, canvasses, and other art necessities from this mini chain's multiple locations. Schedule your appointment between Monday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Michaels

Head to a location of this craft store near you, most of which are now offering curbside pick up until 6 p.m. Wait for an e-mail and call the number when you arrive to have your order brought out to you. 

Music and book stores
Sonic Boom

This Chinatown store has re-opened and is now offering its stock of vinyls, DVDs, and CDs for curbside pickup on all online orders. 

Kops

Shop the latest vinyls and pick them up from this record store's new Danforth location.

Play De Record

Tell the vintage vinyl lovers and disco DJs: this Chinatown staple is back offering curbside pick-ups from noon to 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday. 

Home and Design Stores
VdeV

Lower Ossington's vintage furniture store will hold your rustic sofas and stylish lamps in-store until you're ready to pick them up. 

Anthony’s Espresso

You've probably overused your coffee gear at this point, but this espresso equipment store on Dufferin has you covered with curbside pick-ups from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

William’s Design

This antique furniture shop in the Junction is now scheduling curbside pickups of their salvaged wares. 

Made By Madigral

Shop all your house necessities from office gear to rugs from this Junction decor store (they also offer a custom hand sanitizer), now open for curbside pick-up. 

