Latest protest at Queen's Park in Toronto included a march and people licking statues

Crowds of protestors took to the streets Saturday to rally against the country's lockdown measures. 

After four consecutive weekends of gathering at Queen's Park, today marked the first time people marched along College Street with signs and flags of choice to convey their displeasure with Justin Trudeau and pandemic safety measures. 

It was also the second weekend that attendees were purportedly encouraged to bring as many kids as they wanted to the gathering, where people in close proximity flouted urges from health officials to keep two metres apart, and to wear masks. 

At some point during the gathering, one man was recorded licking the statue of Sir John A MacDonald at Queen's Park in an effort to prove — well, who knows what he was trying to prove. 

Upside-down Canadian flags and signs saying "Fuck 5G" and "We want our children to know we didn't stay silent" were in effect. 

Other messaging included: "No need for quarantine, safe & effective treatments already exist" and "Wake up Canada! Or risk living in this nightmare forever." 

Aside from the protests, today also marked the fourth time this week where the number of new COVID-19 cases went upward of 400 in Ontario, following a promising 10-day decrease last week. 

