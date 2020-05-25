It's going to feel like 36 C in Toronto this week

While it was just a few short weeks ago that snow flurries were falling in Toronto, it seems the hot summer weather has truly arrived in full force.

Residents have certainly been getting out and enjoying the sun (a little too much) as temperatures have risen above 20 C for several days in a row now, and it's expected to be even hotter this week.

According to The Weather Network, the high for today is a hot and humid 29 C. And while tomorrow's high is the same, it's expected to feel like a scorching 36 C with humidity.

Is your air conditioning on? 🌬🔥 Summer-like warmth has arrived in Ontario, with Monday's daytime highs soaring near 30°C in the south and to the upper 20s across much of the north. #ONwx #ONheat — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) May 25, 2020

A similar high of 28 C is forecasted for Wednesday and it's set to feel like 34 C with the humidity, while Thursday is expected to also reach a high of 29 C with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

"We've got heat and humidity that's going to be building in and areas could actually be feeling like the upper 30s, close to 40," said Weather Network meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg in a blog post.

The post indicates that while extremely warm temperatures are predicted for this week across Ontario, thunderstorm risks are also expected to linger.

"Summer-like weather will remain in the region until late week, though cooler for lakeshore areas, with widespread mid and upper 20s for areas away from the cooling influence of the Great Lakes," the post states. "The weather will become very humid across southern Ontario for several days, with occasional showers and thunderstorms."

The heat is expected to last for a few days before a strong cold front crosses the region late in the week, bringing with it a period of rain storms followed by colder weather for the last weekend of May and into early June.

So if you haven't already been taking advantage of the above-average temperatures over the past few days, be sure to get out there and do so (safely) while you still can.