bear markham

A black bear was spotted roaming the streets in Markham last night

A black bear was caught on video roaming around Markham last night. 

Residents of urban centres across the country may not be too surprised by the incident given that they've been having some unusual interactions with wildlife lately, with sightings ranging from foxes in downtown Toronto to moose on the streets of Ottawa.

Black bears are now apparently among the creatures that have taken advantage of the relatively calm and quiet streets while us humans are staying inside way more than usual due to the health crisis.

The animals, which are native to more forested areas of North America, aren't that rare to come across in cottage country a few hours north of the Toronto area.

But, they are certainly a novelty for Markham, a city of more than 300,000 residents less than half an hour's drive from Toronto's downtown core.

Not just one, but multiple bears were apparently hanging out in a sleepy Markham neighbourhood on Monday night, with security footage from one home on Saffron Street showing what appears to be a baby bear being shooed out of the area by a police cruiser.

Another video sent to CP24 shows a different angle of the very low-speed chase, which ended with the bear fleeing to a green space north of Major Mackenzie Drive, the news outlet said.

In some ways, bears have learned to be like 650 pound raccoons of more rural northern regions, known for looting campgrounds for food and even breaking into coolers left at ground level.

Their appearance in an area densely populated with people is definitely abnormal, and dangerous for both them and the humans they may encounter.

Though the thought of nature restaking its claim amid the pandemic is nice in theory, hopefully with things starting to open up again, these errant bears won't be caught anywhere near the city in the future.

