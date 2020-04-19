Ontario reports 568 new COVID-19 cases in highest single-day increase

Ontario health officials have confirmed an additional 568 cases of COVID-19 in the province, marking the highest single-day increase so far and bringing the provincial total to 10,578.

The new cases mark an increase of 5.7 per cent from the previous report, though Saturday’s epidemiological summary indicated that it was incomplete due to "technical issues" with Toronto Public Health's new Coronavirus Rapid Entry System (CORES).

Meanwhile, Sunday's epidemiological summary says it "includes the most current information available from the integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS) as of 4 p.m. April 18, 2020 and from the Toronto Public Health Coronavirus Rapid Entry System (CORES) as of 2 p.m. April 18, 2020."

Provincial health officials have also reported 39 additional deaths as of Sunday morning, putting Ontario's total death toll at 553.

So far, a total of 156,097 tests have been completed in the province, 9,643 of which were completed in the previous day. Meanwhile, a backlog of 5,736 tests remain under investigation.

Of Ontario's total cases, 5,209 are considered to be resolved. Provincial officials specified yesterday that this doesn't necessarily mean all these patients have fully recovered, only that they are now 14 days past the onset of symptoms and remain out of hospital.

Meanwhile, 809 people are currently hospitalized with the virus in Ontario, while 247 are in ICU and 196 are on a ventilator.

There are reportedly 112 outbreaks in long-term care homes across the province.

On Monday, the province is expected to release new predictions regarding how many people will die or become infected in Ontario over the course of the pandemic.

As of Sunday morning at 11 a.m., Canada is reporting 33,922 cases of COVID-19 nationwide with 1,506 total deaths.