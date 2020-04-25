City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario covid case drop

Ontario reports big drop in number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases

Ontario has seen a significant drop in COVID-19 cases over the past day, new numbers show.

Ontario health officials reported Saturday morning 476 new cases in the province, down from 640 yesterday and 634 on Thursday.

This marks a drop in new cases, bringing the provincial total to 13,995 confirmed cases, 7,509 recoveries and 811 deaths.

Reports from local public health units say that there have been 48 new deaths, 31 higher than provincial reports. This is largely due to discrepancies in data.

Yesterday data showed that the recovery rate in Ontario was higher than the number of active cases.

Numbers also show that 925 patients were admitted to hospitals across Ontario, up 15 from yesterday.

Lead photo by

Sunnybrook Health Science Centres

