Ontario healthcare workers now make up nearly 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients

People working on the frontlines of Ontario's healthcare system now make up a notable portion of those testing positive for COVID-19, according to the province.

Of the 2,392 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in the province, data shows that 229 involve physicians, nurses, paramedics, personal support workers, or long-term care home staff, among other healthcare professionals.

The number, provided by Ministry of Health data via Ontario Health Coalition, equates to around 9.6 per cent of Ontario cases, though officials weren't able to provide a breakdown of the positive cases by healthcare role, method of transmission, or region.

As the fight against the global pandemic ramps up in Ontario in light of bleak predictions for the rest of the month, healthcare workers continue to go into work despite PPE shortages and calls for better compensation for nurses who risk their lives daily.

Several outbreaks across Toronto have seen numerous healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19.

Last week, there were reports of 13 Toronto workers diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, and the past several days alone have seen 25 confirmed cases in staff working at more than 10 long-term care homes such as Seven Oaks, Extendicare Bayview, West Park Health Care Centre, and at Sunnybrook Hospital.