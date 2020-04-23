Ontario COVID-19 cases spike by 634 in largest single-day increase yet

Provincial health officials are once again reporting the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases to date, with 634 new cases for a total of 12,879.

This is an increase of 5.2 per cent from the previous report, according to Ontario's dedicated coronavirus webpage. Yesterday, health officials reported the province's lowest single-day increase in days, with just 510 new cases.

The province is also reporting 54 new COVID-19-related deaths as of Thursday morning, bringing the total to 713.

As cases continue to gradually rise in Ontario, so too do the province's testing capabilities. Yesterday, Ontario completed 10,214 tests — just slightly less than the previous day. A total of 194,745 tests have now been conducted, and 6,757 people remain under investigation.

Provincial officials say they hope to be administering at least 16,000 tests per day by May 6.

Meanwhile, the number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario stands at 887, with 233 in ICU and 185 on ventilators.

The percentage of cases considered to be resolved in the province is also on the rise, with 6,680 or 51.9 per cent of cases now falling within that category.

Ontario reported 54 more deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday morning, pushing the national total to 2,028.



According to Ontario's daily Epidemiologic Summary, which includes the most current information available from the integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS) as of 4 p.m. April 22 and from the Toronto Public Health Coronavirus Rapid Entry System (CORES) as of 2 p.m. April 22, Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.6 per cent of cases.

The summary indicates that there have now been 135 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes, an increase of 10 outbreaks from the previous report.

There have also been 358 deaths reported among residents/patients in long-term care homes, an increase of 63 deaths from the previous report.

Public health officials and provincial leaders suggested this week that the outbreak has likely reached its peak in Ontario in terms of community spread, but "congregate settings" such as long-term care homes and homeless shelters continue to see cases rising rapidly.

And while many residents seem to be anxiously awaiting the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, Premier Doug Ford has indicated that the province won't be reopening anytime soon.