The TTC is asking passengers to avoid these 9 bus routes during rush hour

As many Toronto residents continue to work from home and avoid the TTC amid the COVID-19 pandemic, others have no choice but to use the transit system to get to the jobs that have been deemed essential.

In light of this, the TTC has identified nine bus routes that are particularly busy during rush hour and they're asking riders to do their best to travel after 7:30 a.m. on these routes.

"Your route has been identified as very busy before 7 a.m. on weekdays," the TTC wrote of each of the routes on Twitter. "Unless your trip is essential, please consider travelling after 7:30 a.m. to encourage physical distancing. Also, please practice physical distancing at bus stops and on-board vehicles."

123 Sherway: Your route has been identified as very busy before 7 a.m. on weekdays. Unless your trip is essential, please consider travelling after 7:30 a.m. to encourage physical distancing. Also, please practice physical distancing at bus stops and on-board vehicles. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 31, 2020

Here are the nine bus routes identified as being very busy before 7 a.m. on weekdays.

123 Sherway

44 Kipling South

102 Markham Road

119 Torbarrie

41 Keele

35 Jane

96 Wilson

165 Weston Road North

117 Alness-Chesswood

The TTC also tweeted general advice for all those who are still taking buses throughout the city.

"We're doing our best to provide as much service as our resources allow," they wrote. "Many routes aren't able to strictly adhere to schedules. Service is allocated with priority to the busiest routes and to ensure all areas of the city have reasonable access to public transit."

The TTC announced several days ago that all bus access would be limited to rear doors in order to protect drivers from contracting COVID-19 from passengers.

They also said fare boxes for cash, TTC tickets and tokens would no longer be in use and that paper transfers are not being issued for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TTC has also pledged not to deny service to passengers without Presto cards.