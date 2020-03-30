Ontario just had its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases with 351 new patients

City
City
Lisa Power
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario just experienced its single biggest day jump in coronavirus cases with 351 new cases reported.

The province announced today that it has confirmed 351 new cases of the novel virus, bringing the total to 1,709, according to the official website.

Yesterday marked a 211 increase in reported cases, the highest recorded before today.

The province also reports that there have been 48,461 people tested for the virus, 431 resolved cases and 23 deaths.

The Ontario government has implemented strict measures to help slow the spread of the virus through social distancing and self-isolation.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. to speak further on the matter.

Lead photo by

Alex Proimos

