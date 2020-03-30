An alarming number of ICU beds in Ontario hospitals now have COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 patients make up about 1 in 4 hospital intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Ontario, a new report shows.

Data obtained by the CBC from daily COVID-19 reports issued by Critical Care Services Ontario show that there are more than 430 suspected or confirmed patients in hospital intensive care beds across the province's critical care wards.

The report from CCSO shows that there are 92 confirmed cases in critical care wards and 342 "suspected" cases, far more than previously thought.

Must-read scoop from @CBCQueensPark: More than 430 patients in Ontario ICU beds have either tested positive for #COVID19 or are suspected cases — a far higher number than officials have revealed.https://t.co/2CJfHKvmYq — Lauren Pelley (@LaurenPelley) March 30, 2020

"Patients are classified as suspected cases when they have a fever or cough, and have either travelled to an area affected by COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a confirmed or probable case of the coronavirus but their lab tests are unavailable," the CBC notes.

"This means confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases now account for roughly one out of every four patients currently in Ontario's intensive care units."

The number of actual patients in ICU units is apparently higher than first reported, an issue the Ontario government has begun to address by creating a dedicated website reporting cases of COVID-19.

The CBC's report goes on to outline that this should be of concern for Ontarians, especially for those requiring intensive care and/or ventilation. It also means that practising social distancing measures as a means of slowing the spread of the virus is critical.

With today marking the biggest single-day jump in cases with 351, the province is looking to crack down on social gatherings and anyone not respecting social distancing rules.