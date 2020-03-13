City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Gun drawn in fight at Toronto grocery store amid coronavirus panic shopping

Amid all of the current chaos surrounding the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic, two shoppers at a Toronto grocery store reportedly got into a dramatic scuffle that ended with one of them pulling out a gun.

Anyone who has visited a supermarket in Toronto in the past few days knows about the sold-out toilet paper, the massive lines and the empty shelves — but guns being drawn in the frozen food section is not something any of us could have anticipated.

According to accounts shared on social media by other customers at the scene, a fight broke out in the back of an aisle at the Loblaws at Queen Street West and Portland around 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

People started running toward the front of the store and shouting at others to run after apparently seeing that one of the two involved in the argument had a gun.

"The emergency alarm started going off and a bunch of us ran out the emergency exit onto Richmond Street," one resident tweeted.

Toronto Police said on Twitter that a man was arrested and that a firearm was recovered during the incident, and that an investigation is ongoing.

A third customer was also apparently involved, according to the Star, having tried to stop the incident from escalating by subduing the perpetrator.

Though it is unclear whether the two shoppers were among the many who are panic buying provisions across the city lately, management staff on the scene said they do not feel that the confrontation was over store products (such as increasingly hard-to-find TP).

