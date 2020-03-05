GO buses and stations in Toronto are now providing free hand sanitizer

Metrolinx is joining the TTC in taking additional precautions to help protect passengers from the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The regional transportation authority behind GO Transit and the Union Pearson Express is installing new alcohol-based hand sanitizer gel dispensers in not only transit hubs, but also on buses.

The agency has also recently ramped up its cleaning measures inside all buses and trains, which are now being sprayed with a hospital-grade antimicrobial liquid called Aegis Microbe Shield.

The product kills bacteria, mold, yeast, fungi and some viruses, and when applied to hard surfaces, can protect them from these microbes for up to three years.

The application of the long-acting anti-microbial continues on our GO fleet. Crews completed UP Express trains last night. Doing whatever we can to protect you & your loved ones from #COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/LM4e1ipnxP — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) March 4, 2020

Vehicles are already cleaned and disinfected daily and "more often if needed," but Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says on Twitter that Aegis is "an additional long-acting barrier added for extra protection."

Though there is certainly no disadvantage to using the new spray, there is no hard evidence that it is 100 per cent effective against COVID-19, which scientists are still learning about.

As such, Metrolinx continues to encourage transitgoers and the public at large to wash their hands properly and frequently, and to take advantage of the newly-provided hand sanitizer. It has launched a public awareness campaign to advocate for such good hygiene practices.

The testing has shown it provides a protective barrier against bacteria, mould, yeast & some viruses. Tests underway on this new virus. This does not replace daily cleaning & disinfecting nor the need to wash & disinfect hands & other health protections. — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) March 5, 2020

GO trains will unfortunately not be outfitted with hand sanitizer dispensers do to their design and the location of their entry points, according to the Star, which also reports that the TTC has no plans as of yet to distribute hand sanitizer to its customers on vehicles or at stations.