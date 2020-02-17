City
Mira Miller
Posted 7 hours ago
ttc fare increase 2020

TTC fares are officially going up next month

Commuters are still struggling to get over the headache caused by the TTC derailment that led to a six-hour service delay Thursday morning, and now the transit agency has officially confirmed that fares will increase on March 1

The TTC Customer Service Twitter account posted about the increase Wednesday, and they were instantly met with angry customers who simply don't want to pay more for a service that just keeps failing them.  

"Effective March 1, 2020, most #TTC fares will increase by $0.10, except adult cash fare," they wrote. "Monthly passes and 12 Month passes will also increase. If you would like to cancel your monthly pass, you must do so by February 22."

The fare increase was approved two months ago as a way to deal with lost revenue from mass fare evasion, something that's been quite a hot topic following the news that the agency lost over $70 million to the practice in 2019. 

At the time, Mayor John Tory said the fare increase would bring the TTC about $31.5 million in extra revenue, which will help fund "the largest investment in TTC state of good repair work" and more.

On top of the increase, the TTC has launched an aggressive anti-fare evasion public education campaign and pledged to hire even more controversial fare inspectors

TTC fares went up by 10 cents at the beginning of 2019 and have been raised a total of eight times in the past 10 years. 

