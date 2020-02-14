City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Toronto is 50 degrees colder than Antarctica right now

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As a freezing cold spell tightens its grip on Toronto this morning, temperatures with wind chill are due to dip a staggering 50 degrees below current temps in Antarctica, which is experiencing an anomalous bout of mild weather.

Scientists have recorded the warmest temperatures on record at the northern tip of the usually frigid continent this week. The data from Seymour Island showed temps reaching 20.75 C, shattering a previous record by almost a full degree.

Meanwhile in Toronto, it's currently - 19 C, with wind chill values dropping to somewhere around - 30 C today, according to an Extreme Cold Warning from Environment Canada.

The weather agency has instructed the public to watch out for frostbite and hypothermia, to keep pets inside and to stock vehicles with things like jumper cables and blankets — all while one could feasibly wear shorts in balmy Antarctica.

This follows news that last month was the Earth's warmest January in 141 years of record-keeping, with the trend of global warming only due to worsen this year.

All in all, more than a little concerning.

Lead photo by

Cassie Matias

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto transit a disaster after UP Express service suspended a day after TTC meltdown

Toronto is 50 degrees colder than Antarctica right now

5 new wellness centres in Toronto

Extreme cold warning in effect for Toronto as wind chill reaches -30 C

City officials say local firefighter calendar is too hot to sell

Toronto police in trouble for using controversial facial recognition technology

Toronto is now one of the most economically influential cities on earth

People are making spoofs of the TTC fare evasion ads and they're hilarious