Toronto is 50 degrees colder than Antarctica right now

As a freezing cold spell tightens its grip on Toronto this morning, temperatures with wind chill are due to dip a staggering 50 degrees below current temps in Antarctica, which is experiencing an anomalous bout of mild weather.

It’s warmer in Antarctica than it is in Toronto today. No exaggeration. pic.twitter.com/GiIhNyCx47 — lotusflowerbomb (@elliemitchell24) February 13, 2020

Scientists have recorded the warmest temperatures on record at the northern tip of the usually frigid continent this week. The data from Seymour Island showed temps reaching 20.75 C, shattering a previous record by almost a full degree.

Meanwhile in Toronto, it's currently - 19 C, with wind chill values dropping to somewhere around - 30 C today, according to an Extreme Cold Warning from Environment Canada.

How tf was it 20+ degrees in ANTARCTICA today yet it’s expected to be -30 in TORONTO tonight?? That’s fucked — RAW GINGE (@rawkingginge) February 14, 2020

The weather agency has instructed the public to watch out for frostbite and hypothermia, to keep pets inside and to stock vehicles with things like jumper cables and blankets — all while one could feasibly wear shorts in balmy Antarctica.

This is fine. 😅



It’s going to be a balmy +20°C in the Antarctic today. 🥵



In Toronto, it’s going to be -16°C. 🥶 #ClimateEmergency https://t.co/R4pqK1GVdX — Stephen Punwasi (@StephenPunwasi) February 13, 2020

This follows news that last month was the Earth's warmest January in 141 years of record-keeping, with the trend of global warming only due to worsen this year.

All in all, more than a little concerning.