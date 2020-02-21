Metrolinx launches ad campaign comparing construction to puberty

Toronto isn't particularly pleased with Metrolinx following the announcement that the opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT has been delayed, yet again, and the agency is taking an interesting approach to try and get residents to be more understanding.

Metrolinx released a video containing an "Important Transit Message" earlier this month, and the ad has been playing in movie theatres and as YouTube ads ever since.

What is that imporant message, you ask? In sum, the video compares messy transit construction and delays to the awkwardness of puberty.

Metrolinx has a new video suggesting that their construction is like going through puberty. Really. And in our case along Eglinton, they’ve delayed puberty for another two years. https://t.co/EeHWIGHSTi — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) February 21, 2020

"Transit change can be awkward but we're on a mission to create a world class transit system," they wrote under the video on YouTube.



"We know it might be messy right now, but we'll get there before you know it. It's happening."

The video features several awkward-looking teens that are definitely mid-puberty — judging by the abundance of braces and pimples.

"Metrolinx is building a world-class transit system for a better region," an awkward teenage boy with curly hair says at the beginning of the video.

"But before that happens, it means going through..." says a smiley girl with braces, "a phase," adds a young boy with just a hint of a moustache.

"An awkward phase," chimes in another who also appears to be due for his first shave.

The video continues on with several others who are obviously in the thick of puberty, promising that "change is actually happening" and "all of this will be worth it," despite the fact that "you're probably annoyed like, all the time."

At least they got that part right!

And though the video will likely make you chuckle — or tilt your head with confusion — many Toronto residents are wondering if this is really the right approach for a transit agency that should probably be through puberty by now.

Metrolinx want to let us know that they...and transit expansion...are facing...puberty* and those awkward teenage years?



*Metrolinx Act was 2006 so....yeshttps://t.co/Gau5GvO3pr — Moaz Ahmad (@yyzMYA) February 14, 2020

"Given all of the current transit frustrations, the mess that's Presto and projects that are months and years behind schedule, I don't know if 'awww shucks, we're just a big awkward kid hitting puberty' is the message you want to lead with," one Twitter user wrote of the video.

"Did I seriously just watch a #metrolinx #ttc ad on YouTube that said 'We’re sorry for all the construction. It's basically like transit puberty!' ?" another wrote. "Cuz that's bonkers."