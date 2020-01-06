City
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
pedestrian hit

Two pedestrians have already been killed in hit-and-runs so far this year in Toronto

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Following a year that saw 42 pedestrian deaths in Toronto, 2020 is already shaping up to be just as dangerous on the city's streets.

Two residents were killed over the year's first weekend while crossing roads — one, a 65-year-old man in the downtown core, and one a 16-year-old girl in Brampton. Both drivers fled the scene.

The first victim, currently unnamed, was struck on Jarvis between Gerrard and Dundas Street East around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

The latter victim, identified as Torontonian Dianna Manan, was hit on Queen Street near Cherrycrest Drive in Brampton just past 12:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Both were rushed to local hospitals and later pronounced dead.

The city has made road safety for pedestrians and cyclists a priority in recent months, with efforts ranging from reducing speed limits to the much-criticized distribution of reflective arm bands among seniors

But still, we are nowhere near Mayor John Tory's Vision Zero goal of no preventable road fatalities.

Many wonder if Toronto was inherently designed for cars, with little attention paid to pedestrian safety.

Others are noting a lack of proper enforcement by police, whether it be that motorists are not being properly penalized for unsafe driving or that there are simply not enough officers dedicated to traffic enforcement in the city's bounds.

The seeming sense of apathy about the issue doesn't help, either.

Police are seeking the help of anyone who may have witnessed either hit-and-run, or who has any additional information.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doctors warn of overconsumption as Ontario releases cannabis edibles

Toronto businesses donating proceeds to help with Australia fires

Experts say TTC subway air quality is bad for human health

Joggers find dog left for dead inside suitcase at Toronto park

Two pedestrians have already been killed in hit-and-runs so far this year in Toronto

The Distillery District is getting a new 31 storey hotel

People are ranking the worst seats on TTC vehicles and the responses are perfect

Torontonians are trying to raise money to save the city's oldest tree