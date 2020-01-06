Two pedestrians have already been killed in hit-and-runs so far this year in Toronto

Following a year that saw 42 pedestrian deaths in Toronto, 2020 is already shaping up to be just as dangerous on the city's streets.

Two residents were killed over the year's first weekend while crossing roads — one, a 65-year-old man in the downtown core, and one a 16-year-old girl in Brampton. Both drivers fled the scene.

Toronto and Brampton record first hit-and-run fatalities of 2020 https://t.co/JJ4Shqgsqq — SudburyStar (@SudburyStar) January 6, 2020

The first victim, currently unnamed, was struck on Jarvis between Gerrard and Dundas Street East around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

The latter victim, identified as Torontonian Dianna Manan, was hit on Queen Street near Cherrycrest Drive in Brampton just past 12:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Both were rushed to local hospitals and later pronounced dead.

Brampton is the worst city in Canada for road safety. careless and reckless drivers there. Insurance premiums are 5 to 6 times normal. Thoughts and Prayers for this young soul. — Amb 🇨🇦🇮🇳 (@Ambrish_Sriv) January 6, 2020

The city has made road safety for pedestrians and cyclists a priority in recent months, with efforts ranging from reducing speed limits to the much-criticized distribution of reflective arm bands among seniors.

But still, we are nowhere near Mayor John Tory's Vision Zero goal of no preventable road fatalities.

Many wonder if Toronto was inherently designed for cars, with little attention paid to pedestrian safety.

Others are noting a lack of proper enforcement by police, whether it be that motorists are not being properly penalized for unsafe driving or that there are simply not enough officers dedicated to traffic enforcement in the city's bounds.

The seeming sense of apathy about the issue doesn't help, either.

two hit and run deaths here in toronto in 2020 already — residual//energy\\boss (@thealexbrooks) January 6, 2020

Police are seeking the help of anyone who may have witnessed either hit-and-run, or who has any additional information.