City
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
pedestrian hit

Toronto furious at drivers who drove around a struck and killed pedestrian

Torontonians have a little less faith in humanity this morning after hearing that the bystander effect is alive and well in their city.

Motorists near the intersection of Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West apparently drove around the body of an elderly pedestrian who was struck and killed in the area early this morning during rush hour, police have confirmed.

The driver who hit the unnamed victim, who was in her 70s, fled the scene after the 6:30 am accident. They were in a black SUV.

Residents are sickened not only by the hit-and-run itself, but also by the fact that others could see such a tragedy take place and simply continue on with their morning commutes without stopping to aid the victim or call for help.

It is making many question the city's apparent apathy.

The victim is one of almost 40 pedestrian deaths in Toronto so far this year amid a City-led campaign to make roads safer.

Mayor John Tory has taken measures like reducing speed limits and improving intersections and crosswalks to be more cyclist- and pedestrian-friendly as part of the city's Vision Zero plan, but the number of avoidable injuries and deaths of vulnerable road users — like pedestrians — keeps rising.

Police have also struck a nerve with some questionable actions and comments on the topic, such as when they distributed fluorescent armbands to seniors and blamed the use of air pods for the increase in such collisions. 

It is worth noting that the specific location where this morning's fatality happened — mid-block near Islington Avenue and Aviemore Drive, north of Finch — has no marked crosswalk, and police believe the accident took place while it was still fairly dark out. The area remains closed off for investigation.

Lead photo by

Gregu Miecki

